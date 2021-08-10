Detectives investigating Rothwell assault issue wanted appeal for 29-year-old

Detectives investigating a serious Bank Holiday weekend assault in Rothwell earlier this year are appealing for information regarding the location of a 29-year-old man.

Officers want to quiz Kieran Smith in connection with the incident on May 29.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Smith's last known address was in Rothwell but his current whereabouts are unknown.

