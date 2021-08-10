Detectives investigating Rothwell assault issue wanted appeal for 29-year-old
Local man sought in connection with incident in May
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:01 am
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:02 am
Detectives investigating a serious Bank Holiday weekend assault in Rothwell earlier this year are appealing for information regarding the location of a 29-year-old man.
Officers want to quiz Kieran Smith in connection with the incident on May 29.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Smith's last known address was in Rothwell but his current whereabouts are unknown.
"If anyone sees Smith or has information about his whereabouts, please call 101 using incident number 21000296128."