Detectives investigating Rothwell assault issue wanted appeal for 29-year-old

Local man sought in connection with incident in May

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:01 am
Detectives investigating a serious Bank Holiday weekend assault in Rothwell earlier this year are appealing for information regarding the location of a 29-year-old man.

Officers want to quiz Kieran Smith in connection with the incident on May 29.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Smith's last known address was in Rothwell but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police want to speak to Kieran Smith, who's last known address was in Rothwell

"If anyone sees Smith or has information about his whereabouts, please call 101 using incident number 21000296128."