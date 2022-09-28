Detectives investigating Northampton assault make fresh appeal to witness

Detectives investigating an assault in Northampton have made a second appeal for a man to come forward.

Police gave no details about the incident in St Michael’s Mount between 5pm and 5.30pm on June 16 but say a male seen on CCTV could carry key information.

A spokesman said: “Officers would still like the man, or anyone who may recognise him, to call us on 101 using incident number 22000345649 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.