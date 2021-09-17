Detectives investigating hit and run that left five pedestrians injured in Northampton town centre make three arrests

The incident happened in Bridge Street, Northampton

Three people have been arrested by police investigating a collision between a car and a number of pedestrians in Northampton town centre earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "At about 4.20am on Thursday, September 16, a number of people in Bridge Street were struck by a car which then left the scene.

"Five people were injured and taken to hospital. Four have been discharged and the fifth remains in hospital in a stable condition with serious head injuries.

"Police are still establishing why the incident happened and have been treating it as isolated," the spokesperson said.

The car involved, a grey Ford Focus, was later found crashed outside shops in Weedon Road, in Sixfields, with the occupants leaving on foot before police arrived.

Now, detectives have made three arrests out of county in connection with the incident – two 20-year-old men and one 21-year-old man. All three remain in police custody at the time, the spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Dan Finney said: “This was a very shocking incident and we have been making a number of enquiries since it happened in order to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“We have conducted painstaking reviews of the available CCTV footage, collected numerous pieces of vital evidence, and spoken to a number of witnesses.

"The investigation has made good progress as a result and three people arrested out of county are now in police custody on suspicion of causing GBH with Intent, and are being questioned by detectives.