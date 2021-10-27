Detectives investigating double stabbing at Northampton town centre nightclub quiz second man

Detectives investigating a double stabbing at a Northampton town centre nightclub have arrested a second man.

Officers initially quizzed an 18-year-old following the 4am knife attack on two teenagers in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 24).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (October 27) that a second man, aged 21, has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off an area outside Elysium nightclub following a double stabbing at the weekend

Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police cordoned off an area around Elysium in Horseshoe Street after two 18 year olds were taken to hospital and said to be seriously injured but in a stable condition.

A spokesman said: “Police officers were called to a nightclub in Horseshoe Street, Northampton, at about 4am on Sunday following reports that two men had been injured as a result of an assault.

“They were both identified at the scene as having been stabbed and were taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain in a serious but stable condition."

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fourth major knife crime incident in the town in just over a month.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed repeatedly in Abington Street last month and, a couple of days later, two victims aged 20 and 21 were taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Kings Heath.

The following day police were granted a temporary extension to stop and search powers after two boys were arrested following violence in the Market Square.

Two 16-year-olds have also died in Wellingborough and Corby in knife attacks this year.