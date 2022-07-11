Detectives hunting a heartless robber who snatched an 80-year-old woman’s purse in Northampton town centre have released an image of a man they want to identify.

Officers say the victim was outside All Saints Church in George Row when the incident happened between noon and 12.30pm on June 28.

Police believe the town centre would have been fairly busy on a Tuesday lunchtime and are also appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police want to speak to this man.

A spokesman for the force said on Monday (July 11): “We believe the man in the image may be able to assist with our enquiries and we are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”