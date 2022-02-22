Detectives hunt masked trio after cash and car keys stolen during Northampton break-in
Locals asked to check security cameras after trio escape by clambering over garden fence
Detectives hunting three men who hopped over a fence to escape after stealing cash and a car key from a house in Northampton last week have asked residents to check security cameras.
Officers confirmed the trio forced open a patio door in Main Road, Duston, between 12.10pm and 1.10pm on Thursday (February 17).
All three wore dark clothing with hats or hoods and face coverings.
Once inside, they stole a large plastic bottle, which contained coins coins and bank notes, a quantity of cash and a key to a BMW.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The three offenders were male and wearing hats or hoods with face coverings. They left the scene on foot, climbing over a rear fence.
"Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who may have captured anyone on CCTV or dashcam footage.
"Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000095987 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."