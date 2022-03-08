Detectives trying to identify two bogus police officers who tried to snatch a man's car keys in Northampton have released a CCTV image.

The incident happened in St Peter's Way car park when a man heading for a local gym at just after 1am was approached by two unknown males claiming to be police officers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "After a discussion, one of the suspects attempted to grab the keys from the victim’s vehicle but he pushed them off and quickly drove away.

Detectives want to identify these two males following an incident in a Northampton town centre car park last month. Photo: Northamptonshire Police