Detectives appeal for help to trace witnesses to alleged Kettering robbery

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST

Detectives are appealing for help to identify two witnesses to an alleged robbery in Kettering.

At around 4.45pm on December 10, a teenage boy was allegedly robbed while in Job’s Yard, off Dalkeith Place.

Officers are appealing to trace two teenage girls who were with the boy, as potential witnesses to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “The girls, or anyone with information about their identity, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged robbery in Kettering

"Please quote incident number 24000733521 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

The spokesman added that Ronnie Mac-Grant, 18, of Kettering, has been charged with robbery in connection with this incident and has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for June this year.

