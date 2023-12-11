£100 in cash was also stolen

Designer watches and jewellery were stolen from a Corby home during a burglary over the weekend.

The incident happened in Merlin Road between 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday (December 3).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Offender/s forced entry via the rear door and once inside carried out an untidy search before stealing a large quantity of watches and jewellery as well as £100 in cash.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Among the items stolen were designer watches from Hugo Boss, Armani, Michael Kors and Olivia Burton, a Pandora rose gold charms and rings, a gold Belcher neckless and a gold curb bracelet worth a combined total of more than £2,000.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or have been offered items for sale in suspicious circumstances.