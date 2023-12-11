Designer watches and jewellery worth £2,000 stolen from Corby home
Designer watches and jewellery were stolen from a Corby home during a burglary over the weekend.
The incident happened in Merlin Road between 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday (December 3).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Offender/s forced entry via the rear door and once inside carried out an untidy search before stealing a large quantity of watches and jewellery as well as £100 in cash.
“Among the items stolen were designer watches from Hugo Boss, Armani, Michael Kors and Olivia Burton, a Pandora rose gold charms and rings, a gold Belcher neckless and a gold curb bracelet worth a combined total of more than £2,000.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or have been offered items for sale in suspicious circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000745458.