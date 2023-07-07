Desborough shed burglar steals electric bike and lawnmower in overnight raid

A burglar stole an expensive electric bike and a lawnmower in an overnight raid at a garden shed in Desborough.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information after the incident in Pevrel Place between 10pm on Tuesday (July 4) and 7.40am the following morning.

During the incident an Eco Stepper electric bike and a Flymo lawnmower were taken.

Police have released this image of the stolen electric bike

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered an electric bike or lawnmower for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”