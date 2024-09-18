Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile who sexually abused a girl has been jailed and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Barry Thrower, 37, assaulted the girl, who was under the age of 13, during October 2022.

He also persuaded her to take part in sexual activity and, when the abuse was over, made her promise not to tell anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the following day, the girl confided in someone close to her who then called the police.

Barry Thrower, 37, of King Street, Desborough, has been jailed for six years (Credit: Cambridgeshire Police)

Thrower, of King Street, Desborough, was arrested but in police interview denied the offences.

He stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in May, where jurors took just over three hours to find him guilty on two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Thrower was sentenced at the same court on Friday (September 13) where he was handed a total of six years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and handed a SHPO to run until further notice, which will monitor any future offending.

Detective Constable Les Ellmer, who investigated, said: “Thrower’s sexual abuse had a huge impact on his victim, and I hope she can move forward and is now able to find some closure from this traumatic period of her life.

“Regardless of when it happened, we will always take reports of sexual offences, including child sex abuse, very seriously.

“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”