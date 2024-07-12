Desborough man wanted by police over stalking and theft allegations
A Desborough man is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of stalking and thefts.
Officers have appealed for information to help track down 33-year-old Stephen Williamson.
His last known address is in Nichols Street, Desborough.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Williamson, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000140705 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”