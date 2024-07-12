Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Desborough man is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of stalking and thefts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have appealed for information to help track down 33-year-old Stephen Williamson.

His last known address is in Nichols Street, Desborough.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Williamson, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000140705 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”