Desborough man charged with drink-driving after late-night crash
He will appear at court later this month
By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:00 pm
A Desborough man has been charged with drink-driving after a late-night crash in Leicestershire.
Kenneth McGinty, 24, was arrested after an incident in Bath Street, Market Harborough, just after midnight on Tuesday (March 15).
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said two vehicles were damaged in the incident but that nobody was injured.
McGinty, of Burghley Close, is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court on March 30.