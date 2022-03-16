Desborough man charged with drink-driving after late-night crash

A Desborough man has been charged with drink-driving after a late-night crash in Leicestershire.

Kenneth McGinty, 24, was arrested after an incident in Bath Street, Market Harborough, just after midnight on Tuesday (March 15).

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said two vehicles were damaged in the incident but that nobody was injured.

Police were called to the scene