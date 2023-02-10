News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Desborough man charged with assaulting police officers after Rothwell incident

He will appear at court today

By Sam Wildman
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A Desborough man has been charged with assaulting police officers after an incident in Rothwell.

Daniel Stocker, of Gold Street, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 32-year-old is accused of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of making use/attempting to make use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Stocker will appear before magistrates in Northampton
Most Popular

The charges relate to an incident on Tuesday in Bridge Street where two police officers were assaulted but, thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained.