Desborough man charged with assaulting police officers after Rothwell incident
He will appear at court today
By Sam Wildman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A Desborough man has been charged with assaulting police officers after an incident in Rothwell.
Daniel Stocker, of Gold Street, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.
The 32-year-old is accused of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of making use/attempting to make use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest.
The charges relate to an incident on Tuesday in Bridge Street where two police officers were assaulted but, thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained.