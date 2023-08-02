Desborough man charged after weapon allegedly pointed at group of people

A Desborough man has been charged after a weapon was allegedly pointed at a group of people in the town.

Andrew Ernest Holland, 39, is accused of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after the incident in Braybrooke Road at about 8am on July 27.

Nobody was injured and, as part of the investigation, a number of warrants were executed at Desborough addresses on Sunday, July 31. Four weapons were then seized.

Holland, of Braybrooke Road, has also been charged criminal damage, possession of a bladed article in a public place, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.