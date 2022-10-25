A paedophile was caught asking what he believed to be a young girl whether she had ever performed a sex act on herself.

Mark Sinclair, of Braybrooke Road in Desborough, is facing a possible spell behind bars after admitting his sick communication on messaging app Kik.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said Sinclair thought he was speaking to a 12-year-old girl named Maddie – but that it was actually a member of law enforcement who was using a decoy profile online.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

The 32-year-old was later arrested by police and pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child when he appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The offence took place between August 9 and 18 this year.

Sinclair was granted conditional bail by magistrates ahead of his sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court, which is due to take place next month.

As part of his bail conditions he was ordered not to access social media or own or possess any device capable of accessing the internet. He must also allow police to access all electronic devices at his given bail address, where he must live and sleep each night.

