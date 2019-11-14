Desborough home owner disturbs burglar
A home owner in Desborough disturbed a burglar who broke into their home yesterday through the back door.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:21 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:22 am
The incident happened between 5.45pm and 6pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 13) when the offender broke into the property in Rushton Road through the back door.
The home owner disturbed the burglar who then fled.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101.