Desborough burglar steals iPhone and pair of Ray-Ban glasses from home
Police have appealed for information from members of the public
Police are investigating after a burglar stole an iPhone and a pair of Ray-Ban glasses from a home in Desborough.
Officers have appealed for information after the incident in Osborne Court in Queen Street on Thursday (November 30).
Police said the burglary took place between 1pm and 4pm and that the property was ‘insecure’.
Anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, should call 101 quoting reference number 23 000 741 553.