Desborough burglar steals iPhone and pair of Ray-Ban glasses from home

Police have appealed for information from members of the public

Police are investigating

Police are investigating after a burglar stole an iPhone and a pair of Ray-Ban glasses from a home in Desborough.

Officers have appealed for information after the incident in Osborne Court in Queen Street on Thursday (November 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the burglary took place between 1pm and 4pm and that the property was ‘insecure’.