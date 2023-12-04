News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Desborough burglar steals iPhone and pair of Ray-Ban glasses from home

Police have appealed for information from members of the public
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating

Police are investigating after a burglar stole an iPhone and a pair of Ray-Ban glasses from a home in Desborough.

Officers have appealed for information after the incident in Osborne Court in Queen Street on Thursday (November 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the burglary took place between 1pm and 4pm and that the property was ‘insecure’.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, should call 101 quoting reference number 23 000 741 553.