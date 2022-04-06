Dental records used to identify body of Nicholas Billingham found in Northampton back garden, inquest told

Forensic experts had to use dental records to identify the body of a man buried in a Northampton back garden for up to four months, an inquest has heard.

Primary school teacher Fiona Beal, 48, was remanded in custody last month after being charged with the murder of Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Detectives dug up remains believed to be those of Mr Billingham following a four-day search of the garden of a property in Moore Street, Kingsley, on March 19. His body was formally identified nearly a week later.

An inquest into the death of Nicholas Billingham was opened and adjourned in Northampton on Wednesday. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

During a short hearing at The Guildhall on Wednesday (April 6), assistant coroner Hassan Shah was told the 42-year-old is believed to have died from a stab wound.

He told the court: "I have a report from Richard Leigh Evans, a forensic odontologist, confirming a positive identification on the basis of dental records.

"In relation to the provisional cause of death, I have a statement from Dr Frances Hollingbury, a registered forensic pathologist, of stab wound to the neck, pending further tests."

The inquest was adjourned until September 21.

Last month, Mr Billingham’s family issued a tribute via Northamptonshire Police saying: “Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became.

"He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short.”