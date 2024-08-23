Delivery driver cleared of causing death of 83-year-old pedestrian in Geddington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A van driver has been found not guilty of causing the death of an elderly man in Geddington.

Marius Barbu was yesterday (Thursday, August 22) cleared at Northampton Crown Court of causing death by careless driving.

A trial had heard how the 25-year-old had been making a delivery in his van in Queen Eleanor Road on December 2, 2022, when he signalled for Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri to cross the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was early evening and already dark and Mr Saleri, 83, was wearing dark clothing, so as Mr Barbu checked his mirrors and reversed his Citroen van he did not realise the victim was still in the road behind him.

Northampton Crown Court

Although Mr Saleri was injured he initially declined hospital treatment but died 16-days later as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Mr Barbu, of Barge Close, Spalding, was charged with causing death by careless driving and stood trial this week. Yesterday a jury returned a not guilty verdict and Mr Barbu was cleared.