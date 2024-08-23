Delivery driver cleared of causing death of 83-year-old pedestrian in Geddington
Marius Barbu was yesterday (Thursday, August 22) cleared at Northampton Crown Court of causing death by careless driving.
A trial had heard how the 25-year-old had been making a delivery in his van in Queen Eleanor Road on December 2, 2022, when he signalled for Hamidali Muzaffarali Saleri to cross the road.
It was early evening and already dark and Mr Saleri, 83, was wearing dark clothing, so as Mr Barbu checked his mirrors and reversed his Citroen van he did not realise the victim was still in the road behind him.
Although Mr Saleri was injured he initially declined hospital treatment but died 16-days later as a result of the injuries he sustained.
Mr Barbu, of Barge Close, Spalding, was charged with causing death by careless driving and stood trial this week. Yesterday a jury returned a not guilty verdict and Mr Barbu was cleared.