Date set for Northampton teenagers charged with Fred Shand’s murder to enter their pleas

The 16-year-old died after being stabbed in Kingsthorpe earlier this month

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:31 BST

The teenage boys charged with 16-year-old Fred Shand’s murder are set to enter their pleas to the charge next month, this newspaper has been told.

Affectionately known as Fred by his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, of Northampton, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 22.

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, were arrested in connection with the murder.

16-year-old Fred Shand died after being stabbed in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday March 22.
The 49-year-old man and the 21-year-old man were released with no further action.

The 14 and 16-year-old boys, from Northampton, were charged with Fred’s murder and appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, March 27.

The two teenage boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will enter their pleas on Monday, April 24.

An inquest earlier this week heard that Fred died from a single stab wound to the chest, pending further tests.

The inquest was adjourned to September 14 and a police spokesperson has confirmed that Fred’s body will be released in due process.

An emotionally charged vigil was held for Fred in Park Square, Kings Heath on Wednesday evening (March 29). Speakers at the vigil included Fred’s dad, Rohan, and campaign group Knife Crime Victim Support (KCVS)

The KCVS spokesman said at the vigil: "This town is shell-shocked, dismayed and concerned. The devastation was plain to see on the faces of those who knew and loved Fred.

"We released balloons and lanterns in your memory, Fred. Forever in our hearts. You are loved. You are respected. You are missed. Rest in eternal peace.”