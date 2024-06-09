Train pervert Phillip Long was caught drunk at Corby railway station despite being banned from lingering in station buildings. Image: British Transport Police / Northants Telegraph

A pervert who is is the subject of a strict national railway ban was caught travelling repeatedly between Corby and Kettering.

Phillip Long is the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which includes numerous conditions preventing him from causing issues on the railway system.

It was put in place after he was caught masturbating on a train in front of a lone female passenger.

But Long, 29, has repeatedly ignored the order and in March was caught by British Transport Police drunk at Corby railway station, claiming he had come here to visit unknown relatives for whom he did not have an address.

He appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (June 6) where His Honour Judge Mayo described him as ‘dangerous’.

The court was told that Long, of no fixed abode, had racked up 94 previous convictions. At a court hearing in Nottingham five years ago he was said to have committed so many offences that the police database ‘couldn’t keep up’.

Prosecuting, Andrew Howarth, said Long had been convicted in September 2022 of outraging public decency after masturbating in full view of a female passenger, who he followed when she tried to get away. She had to flee the train before calling police.

The trial judge banned him from entering a railway station or from using a train while carrying alcohol or while drunk.

Neither is he allowed to drink while using a rail service. He is also prevented from entering a railway station except for legitimate travel, and he is compelled to leave the station as soon as he arrives at his destination.

He first breached the order in Nottingham in December 2022 when he was given 52 weeks in jail. He served six months, but after he was released in July last year he went to Leicester and was found drunk in the station. He was returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Long was released in January this year but breached the terms of his SHPO in February. He was also given a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly and criminal damage.

Then in March he was seen travelling repeatedly by rail between Kettering and Corby. He was asked to leave Kettering station after smoking cannabis and drinking but refused and became abusive to staff.

He boarded the train back to Corby but British Transport Police were waiting for him at the end of the line, where they arrested him with an open can of cider.

Mr Howarth said: “There are 20 pages of previous convictions including for battery in 2016. He breached a restraining order 12 times.

“There was an indecent exposure in 2019 and multiple offences of drunk and disorderly.

"His progress report from the probation service makes for dismal reading.”

Long, who represented himself, repeatedly interrupted the proceedings via videolink from HMP Peterborough.

In mitigation, he said: “I’d just got out of prison and came from Nottingham because I’ve got family here.

"I thought ‘I know what, I’ll come down and see them’.

"I had no contact details for them and I don’t know where they live and, being a drinker, that’s why I was getting on and off trains.

"I’m living on the concrete.”

He was eventually placed on mute by His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo.

Long admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge and breaching his SHPO.

Judge Mayo said: “With regard to Mr Long’s lengthy period of offending and the fact I am sure he deliberately puts himself into places where there may be unknown people against who he can display sexual behaviour or generally be unpleasant to them, I believe he’s a dangerous man.

"Whenever he’s given a chance, he continues to breach the terms of licences and court orders.

“He’s dangerous and continues to behave in a way that causes extreme harassment and distress to members of the public.”