Dangerous rapist left victim for dead in Wellingborough

A dangerous brute has been found guilty of raping a woman in Wellingborough before trying to kill her.

Sergiu Boianjiu, previously of Melton Road in the town, followed his victim from from a nightclub before committing the horrific crimes.

The 39-year-old had previously spent 10 years in prison in his home country of Moldova for murdering his girlfriend, the BBC reported.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Sergiu Boianjiu is an incredibly dangerous man who presents a real risk to the women in our communities.”

Northampton Crown Court heard that Boianjiu followed his victim in the early hours of February 6 before attacking her in Great Park Street.

During the attack Boianjiu raped her and carried out a sustained violent attack on her in an attempt to kill her. After unsuccessfully trying to dispose of her body, he left her for dead in an alleyway where she was later found by a member of the public.

The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition with severe head injuries and a dangerously low body temperature.

Sergiu Boianjiu

Thankfully she has since gone on to be discharged from hospital and return home where she continues with her recovery.

Following the attack, Northamptonshire Police launched an intensive investigation leading to the identification, location and apprehension of Boianjiu who subsequently, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, was charged with attempted murder and two counts of rape.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 26) he was found guilty of attempted murder, one count of rape and one count of attempted rape. He was found not guilty on a second count of rape. He will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be determined.

Yesterday Det Ch Insp Wilcox, said: “Getting justice for this young woman was hugely important to all of us and we are therefore very pleased, as a team, to see the jury come back with this decision today.

"This case will remain in many of the minds of those who worked on it long after today, not least that of the young woman subjected to this abhorrent crime who has shown incredible bravery. I hope she finds some comfort in today’s verdict.

“Finally, I hope the result today demonstrates the commitment of Northamptonshire Police in tackling violence against women and girls and ensuring the offenders are sent to prison.”

Liz Fell from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a horrific and sustained attack perpetrated by an incredibly dangerous individual. Sergiu Boianjiu was determined that he was going to get what he wanted and showed no sign of caring how he went about it.