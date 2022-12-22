Dangerous driver cries as he is imprisoned for over five years after killing pregnant mum in Northampton

A 32-year-old man has been imprisoned for causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-four, Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, last year whilst driving with traces of cocaine still in his system.

James Craigie, of Newport Pagnell Road in Wootton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21 after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, aged 39, went out for a walk with her boyfriend and her youngest daughter in a pram on the afternoon of May 29, 2021 when she was hit by Craigie’s car at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket. She was seven months pregnant.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision that killed Dulcie Lina Mendes Pereira and her unborn child on May 29, 2021.

Harrowing CCTV footage played to the court showed that the seven sets of traffic lights at that junction were red for around 10 seconds before Craigie’s vehicle entered the picture, swerved to avoid stationary traffic and collided with Dulce - dragging her under the vehicle - before he stopped 30 metres after the junction.

There was clear visibility that day and the junction was wide and in good condition, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Peet, prosecuting, said : “Arriving at that junction the way he did was not how a careful and competent driver would have approached that junction.”

Dulce was airlifted to University Hospital in Coventry but attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful. She left behind four children, who were aged 21, 14, eight and one at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Craigie, aged 32, from Wootton, was imprisoned at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21.

Dulce’s oldest daughter, Veronica, gave a tearful victim impact statement in court that described the pain, devastation, grief and sleepless nights experienced by her family since Dulce’s death and how she had to give up her university studies to take on the role of mother for her younger siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veronica described losing the person who helped her and understood her when she was at her worst and the person who she wanted to go to university for and have a career for so that she could, one day, come home and tell her, “Mummy, you don’t have to worry about anything anymore, I’ve got you now.”

She said she felt robbed of being able to tell her mother, one day, that she was going to be a grandmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A part of me was lost the day I lost my mum,” Veronica said.

As Veronica read out her prepared statement, Craigie held his head in his hands as he sobbed in the dock. His family, who also attended court, wept in the public gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that, when Craigie was interviewed, he asserted that he had been stamping on his brake pedal but this had no effect. His car, however, was not found to be defective in any way and had passed its MOT just nine days before the fatal collision took place.

Eyewitnesses, in addition, said they did not see the defendant’s brake lights illuminate at any point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A roadside breath test carried out at the scene revealed that there was cocaine in Craigie’s system. A subsequent blood test showed that Craigie was 15 times over the limit for the metabolite for cocaine - benzoylecgonine.

Craigie claimed that he took half a gram of cocaine the previous evening to “top up” from the two grams he ingested the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Peet said: “He should not have been anywhere near a car that day.”

Paul Webb, defending Craigie, said: “He would like me to express his deepest remorse and sympathies to Dulce’s family. He thinks about the incident when he wakes up, every evening before he goes to bed and often throughout the day too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Webb said that Craigie has suffered with breakdowns and regular flashbacks and he has been diagnosed with high blood pressure. He added that Craigie’s family, who were in the car with him during the fatal collision, are still receiving counselling for what they witnessed that day.

The court heard that Craigie, until that day, was a “hard working family man” with no previous convictions, an “impeccable” driving record and “everything in his future looking positive” until the lives of all involved were turned upside down in a matter of seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Webb, referring to the toxicology report, said that the benzoylecgonine would not in itself have an adverse affect on Craigie’s cognitive function so it is not possible to form a conclusive view that the drugs impaired his driving.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, in his sentencing remarks, said: “Dulce was a loving partner and mother and the focal point of all of her children’s lives. She was 39-years-old and had everything to live for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This was a horrific scene - one that was witnessed by her partner and one that was witnessed by her daughter who arrived shortly afterwards.

“No sentence that I pass today will reduce the grief and loss they will continue to feel for the rest of their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad