Dangerous dog attack in village between Corby and Oundle prompts CCTV appeal

Police have issued a photograph of a man they wish to identify following a dangerous dog incident in Upper Benefield.

The incident happened on Friday, February 14, between 10am and midday, when a man was walking his dog along a path off the A427 between Upper and Lower Benefield and it was attacked by three other dogs.

A police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000091531 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.