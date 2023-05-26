Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Kettering crash
A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering last night (Thursday).
Police were called to Northampton Road, just after the Bowhill junction, after a collision involving a bicycle and a silver Vauxhall Corsa at about 10.10pm.
The cyclist, who is aged 48 and was travelling towards Kettering town centre, was seriously hurt and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
No arrests have been made as a result of the incident. The road was closed by police until about 8am this morning while investigation work took place.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision prior to the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”