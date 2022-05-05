Cyclist stabbed in leg in unprovoked Corby attack

A man was stabbed with a switchblade in a Corby alleyway.

The cyclist was riding through a walkway on the Lloyds estate when he got off to let a group pass – but one of them stabbed him.

The incident took place between 10.30am and 10.50am on Monday, May 2, when the victim man in his 40s cycled through the walkway linking Lodge Green Road/Hazelwood Road with Dovedale Road.

The incident happened in an alleyway between Lodge Green Road and Dovedale Road

He spotted an all-male group standing in the walkway and got off his bike to walk past them. But as he did so, one of them stabbed him to the side of his knee with a switchblade – a weapon which has a blade that can be flicked out using an ejector button.

The offender was white, about 5ft 7-8ins, of slim build with bright ginger hair. He spoke with a Scottish accent and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit top and bottoms.

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000252678.