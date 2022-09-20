Cyclist seriously injured after incident in village near Kettering

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after falling from his bike in Loddington last week.

Police have appealed for witnesses after being called to the incident in Orton Road at about 8.45am on Thursday, September 15.

For reasons yet unknown the cyclist, a man in his 50s, fell from his bike and sustained serious injuries before being taken to hospital in Coventry.

Police are investigating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the incident.