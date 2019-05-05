Cyclist may have witnessed attack on woman in Northampton

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have witnessed an assault in Tonmead Walk in Weston Favell, Northampton.

The incident happened at about 11pm on Thursday, May 2, on the footpath between Rillwood Medical Centre and Lumbertubs Primary School, when a woman was allegedly assaulted.

Detectives believe the man in the image may be able to assist them with their enquiries and are encouraging him, or anyone who knows of his identity, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.