Detectives are hunting a “stocky, white man” in his late 30s or early 40s after a cyclist was beaten in a rush-hour road rage incident in Northampton.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the 8am incident in Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe, on June 15.

Officers said the victim was punched repeatedly in the head during a shocking attack as motorists drove past on the normally busy route between Kingsthorpe and Dallington.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a road-rage incident in Mill Lane last week

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Between 7.50am and 8.05am a cyclist was pulled off his bicycle at the entrance of Thornton Park following an incident with the driver of a silver SEAT Alhambra in Mill Lane.

“Once on the ground, the driver got on top of the cyclist and repeatedly punched him, causing minor injuries to both his head and face.

“The bicycle also sustained damage during the incident.

“Officers believe the road may have been busy at this time of day and would like anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dashcam to get in touch.”

The SEAT driver is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, 5ft 8in and stocky. He was wearing a white vest top and jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000343740 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.