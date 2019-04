A man on an electric bike was airlifted to hospital after crashing in Wellingborough.

Police were called after the incident in Castle Way at about 2.45pm on Saturday (April 27).

The cyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash, which police said didn’t involve any cars.

A police spokesman said: “For reasons unknown he came off the bike and collided with either a lamp-post or the traffic lights.

“He was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance with serious injuries.”