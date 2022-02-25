Croydon man remanded in custody over serious assault at Northampton pub

Accused, 22, denies string of drugs charges and attacks on emergency workers

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:59 am
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:00 am

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody after denying a string of drugs and assault charges at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 23).

Casey Edwards, of Fresham Drive, Croydon, is accused of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis in Pembroke Road in the town on February 21.

Edwards also pleaded not guilty to three charges of assaulting emergency workers — a police constable, a special constable and a detention officer — on the same date at the criminal justice centre in Brackmills.

He is also charged with a separate Section 18 wounding with intent charge in connection with a serious assault at the Sevens public house in Weedon Road on February 11.

Edwards will be held until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on April 4.