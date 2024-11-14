Crowbar used to damage caravan door during burglary in Northamptonshire village
Officers want to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around Woodford between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Tuesday, November 12.
Police say two offenders in dark clothing removed an iron panel on the side of a barn in Thrapston Road.
A police spokesman added: “Once inside, they caused damage to a caravan door using a crowbar.
"Nothing was stolen after the pair were disturbed and fled the scene.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in or around Woodford, particularly in Thrapston Road, between the stated times.”
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000676100 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.