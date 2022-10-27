Crimestoppers offers £1,000 reward to help hunt down suspected Northamptonshire drug dealer

Charity Crimestoppers is offering a four-figure reward to help Northamptonshire Police hunt down a suspected drug dealer.

Matthew Purves, aged 38, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs across the county.

To qualify for the reward of up to £1,000, information must be passed directly to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or contacting the independent charity via their non-traceable anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed Purves is originally from Peterborough but has links to various places in the UK including Stockton-on-Tees and Cambridge and is also known to regularly visit the Malaga and Marbella areas of Spain.

Crimestoppers is an independent crime-fighting charity that allows people to anonymously pass on information without being required to give their name or any personal details.