Crimestoppers offers £1,000 reward to help hunt down suspected Northamptonshire drug dealer
Charity appeals for information to find wanted man
Charity Crimestoppers is offering a four-figure reward to help Northamptonshire Police hunt down a suspected drug dealer.
Matthew Purves, aged 38, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs across the county.
To qualify for the reward of up to £1,000, information must be passed directly to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or contacting the independent charity via their non-traceable anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed Purves is originally from Peterborough but has links to various places in the UK including Stockton-on-Tees and Cambridge and is also known to regularly visit the Malaga and Marbella areas of Spain.
Crimestoppers is an independent crime-fighting charity that allows people to anonymously pass on information without being required to give their name or any personal details.
It pays cash rewards if information leads to one or more people being arrested and charged.