Crime Commissioner renews pledge to tackle root causes of violent crime as Knife Angel arrives in Northampton

Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold says he hopes the Knife Angel will spark “conversations, engagement and awareness” during its stay in Northampton.

The 27ft-tall national monument against violence and aggression is being put up in the centre of Northampton on Friday (April 29).

The Commissioner, along with representatives C2C Social Action and the councils will be in town from 9am to welcome the iconic statue and launch four weeks of activities across the county aimed at raising awareness and educating primarily young people.

Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold will be in town to welcome the Knife Angel to Northampton on Friday morning

It will tower over the plaza outside All Saints’ Church until May 14 as a sobering reminder of knife crime’s horrific impact on individuals, families and communities.

Mr Mold said: “Knife crime causes fear and anxiety and my hope is that the Knife Angel will spark conversations, increase engagement and raise awareness of the consequences that violent crime has on communities and in particular to young people.

“I have pledged to use early intervention and prevention initiatives to tackle the root causes of knife crime in Northamptonshire.”

The statue, which was designed by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, is made from 100,000-plus blades confiscated by 43 UK police forces. A planned visit to Northampton in 2020 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Northamptonshire Police lead on knife crime, Superintendent Adam Ward, said: “Knife crime remains a priority for the force and it is important that we continue to build on the foundations of our recent campaign.

“Having the Knife Angel visit the county is a real honour and its shear presence will provide the ideal opportunity for us, along with our partners, to continue to engage and educate our young people and the wider communities on the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife.”

The Knife Angel will remain in Northampton until May 14 when it will be moved to Corby — with a brief stop in Wellingborough — until May 30.