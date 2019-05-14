Court results published after Northamptonshire drink-drivers caught at Christmas

Northamptonshire Police has released the sixth set of court results regarding those caught drink or drug-driving during the 2018 Christmas period.

Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:

Anthony Stoppani, 46, of Hortonsfield Road, Yardley Gobion, was given a 23-month disqualification, £250 costs, £85 victim surcharge, and a community order.

Shane Wilson, 33, of Kipton Field, Rothwell, was given a 17-month disqualification, £388 fine, £85 costs, and £30 victim surcharge.

Derek Lemon, 71, of Rookery Lane, Northampton, was given a five-year disqualification, £505 costs, and £115 victim surcharge.

Caught driving under the influence of drugs:

Lawrence Duran, 22, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, was given a 12-month disqualification, £213 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Leanne Cole, 22, of The Embankment, Wellingborough, was given a three-year disqualification, £163 fine and £85 victim surcharge.

Dismas Matunda, 21, of Military Road, Northampton, was given a 12 month disqualification, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.