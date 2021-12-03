Court order bans Irthlingborough Spam stealer from supermarkets across county

A persistent shoplifter has been jailed and issued with a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from supermarkets across Northamptonshire.

Lee James Burroughs, 45, of Addington Road, Irthlingborough, was handed the CBO at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 24 alongside a 12-week prison sentence.

It was imposed after he admitted repeatedly stealing food and goods from the Co-op in Higham Ferrers on five occasions between September 27 and October 30.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

PC Steven Clark, of the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The criminal behaviour repeatedly demonstrated by Lee Burroughs falls under persistent and aggravated anti-social behaviour (ASB), and we will not allow him to continue his offending unchecked.

“Tackling ASB in all its forms is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, which is why we are pleased to see this criminal behaviour order granted to help deter and prevent Burroughs from continuing to harm businesses across the county.

“By issuing details of the order along with his photograph, we’re able to make shop workers and the public aware of the restrictions imposed, and ask anyone who sees Burroughs breaking the terms of this CBO to report it immediately to us by calling 101 so we can take further action.”

The application for the CBO was made by Northamptonshire Police due to Burroughs’ persistent offending which saw him regularly enter stores, mainly in Higham Ferrers, Rushden, and Irthlingborough, and steal items including meat, coffee, chocolate, wine, deodorant, Spam, razor blades and moisturiser, leading to repeated convictions.

The five-year order prohibits Burroughs from entering any Co-op, Asda or Tesco store anywhere in Northamptonshire, as well as preventing him from entering any store which has issued a banning notice against him.