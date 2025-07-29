Court extra - a Little Stanion man charged with serious sexual assaults, a Wellingborough teen who crashed a stolen vehicle and a man sentenced for causing the death of a Raunds woman

A roundup of notable recent court cases from across Northamptonshire

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A TEENAGER who stole a vehicle then crashed it in Wellingborough has been told by magistrates he was very lucky not to have caused himself and his passenger serious injury.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because all defendants in youth court have automatic anonymity, crashed on the A4500 at Wilby, just outside Wellingborough, on March 17 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later found to have stolen the vehicle and had no insurance or driving licence. A charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident was withdrawn.

Court extra. Image: NW

Magistrates sitting at Wellingborough Youth Court disqualified the local boy from driving for 12 months and gave him a six month youth panel referral order. His mother was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

A WELLINGBOROUGH 21-year-old is set to stand trial accused of a series of sexual assaults on a woman.

Xiao Lu is charged with three sexual assaults said to have happened on May 2 this year, as well as a charge of threatening her with a knife, threatening to kill her and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is also accused of intentional strangulation. He denies all the charges against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lu, of Eskdale Close, is being held in custody following an appearance at Northampton Crown Court last week and will face a case management hearing in September ahead of a trial.

THE driver responsible for the death of a Raunds woman has been sentenced.

Alexandru Mirza, of Exmouth Avenue, Corby, appeared at Northampton Crown Court last week after admitting causing death by careless driving during an incident in Scalley Way, Raunds on October 17, 2023.

He pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf without due care and attention and thereby caused the death of Anna Horton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mirza, 27, was given a 20 month prison term, suspended for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 months and will have to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £700 in costs and a surcharge of £187.

A LITTLE Stanion man has appeared in court charged with a series of child sexual assaults.

Jordan McIlhatton-Croll, of Arden Close, has been charged with two attempted rapes and three sexual assaults on young girls. The offences are said to have taken place between 2020 and 2022.

He has not entered pleas to the charges. The 19-year-old was released on bail by magistrates and will appear at Northampton Crown Court later this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WOMAN who brought drugs into HMP Five Wells has avoided a jail term of her own.

Franciska Lorincz, of Farr Meadow, Eagle Farm South, Milton Keynes, was at Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced for bringing drugs into Five Wells.

The 26-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to bringing prohibited items into the Wellingborough jail as well being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

She was given a suspended jail term of two years suspended for 21 months and ordered to undertake 35 rehabilitation activity days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EARLS Barton pervert who was caught by paedophile hunters in an online sting has been charged with breaching a court order set up to try to manage his behaviour.

Ryan Sheridan, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, was given a community order last September after being caught trying to chat to a teenage girl.

As part of his sentence, the 28-year-old was given a sexual harm prevention order which banned him from engaging in risky behaviour online.

But Sheridan was back in court earlier this month to admit breaching the SHPO. He pleaded guilty to using an undeclared alias on Snapchat and to concealing his history on the social media app.

Magistrates remanded him in custody and he will be sentenced at the crown court in August.