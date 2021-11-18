Court date set for man accused of shooting adapted firearm at Corby pub

Image: Google

A Corby man accused of painting an imitation firearm to make it look like a real gun has had his next court date set.

Jack Sikora, of Thoresby Court, Corby, stands accused of having a Bruni Mod 8mm blank firing pistol, painted black from its original orange, in the vicinity of the Phoenix Pub in Beanfield Avenue, Corby on April 17 this year.

It is alleged the weapon was fired during the incident.

Sikora is charged with the manufacture and possession of the imitation firearm and, in an appearance before Northampton magistrates this week, his case was adjourned until January 7, 2022, at Northampton Crown Court.