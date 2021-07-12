Courageous abuse victim praised by police for reporting Northampton ex-boyfriend's years of 'monstrous' behaviour

A woman has been praised by police for her courage in reporting the 'monstrous' abuse from her ex-boyfriend from Northampton over several years.

Keir Gray was jailed for two years and three months at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (July 8), having been found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour, harassment and criminal damage.

The 32-year-old, of Brookland Road, left his former partner fearing for her life through his campaign of physical, emotional and psychological abuse, which continued after they broke up.

Kier Gray. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Thomas Rosignoli, of Northamptonshire Police’s domestic abuse unit, said: “This was a remarkable case with a brilliant result, which is testament to the courage of the victim in reporting what she had been subjected to, and then in seeing the case through to trial.

“Gray’s behaviour towards her was nothing short of monstrous, affecting her physically and mentally and causing her to live in fear for years."

Gray’s abuse was revealed in September 2019, when he followed his ex's car and he and another man dressed in balaclavas smashed the vehicle up, pulled her from it by her hair and assaulted the male friend she was with.

Police officers attended and the terrified woman went on to reveal how he had been frequently abusive and violent towards her during their four-year relationship, and continued to harass and follow her even after they split up.

DC Rosignoli said he hoped the case 'sends a positive message' to other domestic abuse victims and encourages them to report it to the force.

“Love shouldn’t leave you scared, watching everything you say and do and constantly worrying how your partner will react," he said.

"If this sounds familiar, it is not your fault and there is help out there – both from the police and from other organisations too.

“Tackling domestic abuse, helping those subjected to it and preventing abusers from causing any more harm to others is a priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“I hope this case sends a positive message to other survivors of domestic abuse that we take crimes like this incredibly seriously and that reporting to us does lead to justice.

“If you’ve been affected by any form of domestic abuse, physically, emotionally or financially, please call us on 101.