Couple who spoke to Corby assault victim urged to contact police

A couple who spoke to a distressed woman in a Corby street are being urged to contact police urgently after a woman was a assaulted sometime between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday, July 2.

The woman left an address in Bridge Court after being assaulted. She was then approached by a man and a woman in Rockingham Road who spoke to her.

Officers think they could have vital information that would help with the case and have asked them to contact Northamptoshire Police as a ‘matter of urgency’.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police officers in Corby investigating an assault in Bridge Court are appealing for a man and woman who spoke to the victim to contact them.

“Between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday, July 2, a woman left an address in Bridge Court, in fear for her safety after being assaulted.

“The woman, who was clearly upset, has been approached by a man and woman in Rockingham Road, and officers would like to speak to them as a matter of urgency as part of their investigation.”

Members of the public reported seeing West Glebe Park woodland near Bridge Court cordoned off the following morning (Sunday, July 3) with police officers on the scene.

The unknown man and woman, or any witnesses with information about this incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 22000381078.