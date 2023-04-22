Council accused of dragging its heels over sale of Kettering police station

Police and fire commissioner Stephen Mold has criticised North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) for allegedly dragging its heels over the sale of Kettering Police Station.

Mr Mold’s office has wanted to sell the station and adjoining social club for years but NNC owns other properties further down London Road.

The police station has been closed since December 2017 when officers moved from there and Corby’s station to the Weekley Woods Justice Centre.

Mr Mold, Northamptonshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner, said he would have sold Kettering’s station “years ago” had it not been for “significant challenges” working with NNC.

The authority was formed in April 2021. One of its predecessors Kettering Borough Council bought some neighbouring properties in London Road from Mr Mold’s office before it was dissolved. NNC’s leader Cllr Jason Smithers said fellow Conservative Mr Mold had not raised the concerns with him.

Answering NNC’s Cllr Dorothy Maxwell (Con) at the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel, Mr Mold said: “As a member of NNC I would ask to you to go back to your council because the problem is you own part of it and the reason it hasn’t been sold is [because] we have had – and I’m going to be polite – significant challenges in working with NNC to get it sold.

“I would have sold it years ago had people moved their backsides a little quicker. You’ll forgive me, I feel very passionate about this one because I am rather agitated on the subject. It’s not serving the residents of north Northamptonshire well and it’s certainly not serving our desire to liquidate it,” Mr Mold added.

“It is an eyesore, it could be redeveloped – it could provide some valuable space. I suspect the decline in Kettering Borough Council and the birth of the North meant it all got delayed.”

Cllr Smithers said: “We are always more than happy to work with partners to find solutions to challenges facing our area and our door is always open.