Could 'out-of-town' gang be running drugs through Corby's Beanfield estate?

Police say they have concerns about cuckooing on the Beanfield estate

Corby police say they believe a home on the town’s Beanfield estate could have been cuckooed by drug dealers.

Officers say they’ve received ‘numerous calls’ and have attended incidents relating to an increase in drug dealing in and around the Beanfield estate in recent weeks.

They now believe a home in the area could have been taken over by dealers and is being used to peddle drugs.

A statement from officers said: “Based on this recent intelligence it is believed that it’s likely that the persons engaging in this activity are from out of town and have only been in Corby for the past few weeks for the sole purpose of selling drugs.

“We therefore believe it’s likely that they are engaged in cuckooing an address nearby on the estate.”

They are asking for help from local people to help them nail down where the drugs are coming from and are asking people if they have noticed anything different in their area or any strange comings and goings to a property. They are also appealing for anyone who has concerns about a vulnerable member of the community to get in touch.

Anyone with information or addresses you have concerns about can email officer [email protected] . You can also report concerns to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

What is cuckooing?

Organised crime gangs (OCGs) often use high levels of violence and intimidation to protect the ‘county line’ and control them. One of these forms of control exploits vulnerable people by using their home as a base for dealing drugs, a process known as cuckooing.

Dealers often convince the vulnerable people to let their home be used for drug dealing by giving them free drugs or offering to pay for food or utilities.

Often OCGs target people who are lonely, isolated, or have addiction issues. It's common for OCGs to use a property for a short amount of time, moving address frequently to reduce the chance of being caught.

There are several signs to look out for that may indicate someone is a victim of cuckooing:

- frequent visitors at unsociable hours

- changes in your neighbour’s daily routine

- unusual smells coming from a property