Cottingham man drove wrong way down busy Corby A-road

He’s been given points and a fine

Kate Cronin
Kate Cronin
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Ryan Barby drove the wrong way down Weldon RoadRyan Barby drove the wrong way down Weldon Road
A driver has been sentenced for travelling the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway in Corby.

Ryan Barby, 34, was caught travelling towards Corby on the Weldon-bound eastern carriageway of the A427 Weldon Road.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard how Barby, of Bancroft Road, Cottingham, was in his 68-plate Peugeot on January 18 this year at about 5.30pm when he was caught on the wrong side of the road.

The road leads from Corby’s Lloyds Road / Oakley Road roundabout, past the steelworks and to the busy Weldon / A43 junction.

The motorist pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in February under the single justice procedure and was not represented by a solicitor in court when he was sentenced on March 31.

Barby was given three points on his licence and was ordered to pay costs of £110, a fine totalling £288 as well as a victim surcharge of £115.