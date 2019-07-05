Corby youths hit with town centre banning order tonight

Another dispersal order has been placed on Corby Town centre for the next 48-hours.

Large groups of teens congregating outside McDonald’s in Corporation Street have become and increasing problem in the town during the past few months.

Local have reported several incidents including one two weeks ago when a homeless man was kicked while on the ground.

Now a senior officer has granted permission for a dispersal order on the town centre which will last until Sunday. It allows police officers to order people causing issues to leave the area. If they return then they will be committing an offence.

Patrols will take place throughout the night.

This is the latest in a string of dispersal orders that have been in place at weekends during the past year.