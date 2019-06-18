Corby worker's foot crushed by pallet

A dessert firm has been fined after a worker at their Corby site had their foot crushed under a pallet.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard how, on April 11 last year, a Mademoiselle Desserts employee was moving a large mixer across their yard in Princewood Road.

The firm's Princewood Road base.

The mixer was on a pallet truck but was not secured to it. Another worker was pulling the pallet truck whilst the man who was hurt was walking alongside and supporting the load.

As they approached a container in the yard they turned the pallet truck when both the pallet and mixer tipped onto him, resulting in five broken bones in his foot.

After the incident an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that there was no risk assessment in place.

The mixer was on an unsecured damaged plastic pallet, which was resting on the forks of the pallet truck. The forks were not inserted into the pockets of the pallet.

The firm, which produces a range of cakes, cheesecakes and desserts, admitted breaching health and safety regulations.

Magistrates fined them £36,000 and ordered them to pay costs of £1371.80 and a victim surcharge of £170.

'Easily avoidable'

HSE inspector Michelle Morrison said “This incident could so easily have been avoided had the operation been properly risk assessed and simple control measures and safe working practices put in place.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate action against those that fall below the required standard.”