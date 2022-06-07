Corby woman's shame after racist attack at Butlin's

A court has heard that a Corby woman racially abused a security officer at Butlin’s in Skegness before assaulting him and two police officers.

Kirsten Montgomery, 30, of Willow Brook Road, admitted two assaults on police and a racially aggravated assault on the security officer when she appeared before District Judge Peter Veits at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 1.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said a security officer at Butlin’s on March 18 saw a colleague struggling with Montgomery, who was clearly drunk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates' Court

He said they were trying to evict her, but she called him an 'ugly *******' and when the security officer told her there was 'no need for that', she spat in his face.

Mr Wood said she then calmed down and apologised but when she went to the security room, she became abusive again and refused to go anywhere before making horrific racial slurs.

She also said: “Don't touch me, I don't want to be touched by a black man, I want a white man.”

Montgomery then spat at the security officer again and swung a punch at him.

Mr Wood said she was taken to Skegness Police Station where she assaulted Inspector Melissa Rooke, who was trying to restrain her, by shoving her knees into the officer's body, and also bit her leg.

He said she also dug her nails into the hand of a second officer who had been trying to restrain her.

Mr Wood said that when she was interviewed, Montgomery said she couldn't remember anything of what had happened but did gasp and say she was ashamed when shown CCTV of what the incident.

The judge told her that her behaviour had been 'awful' and that she had 'obviously drunk far too much, to the extent you did not know what you were saying' and had launched a 'tirade of racial abuse'.

He sentenced her to 10 weeks in prison – but suspended it for a year and gave her 100 hours of unpaid work as she had no previous offences.