Corby woman wanted after skipping court date
Police have launched an appeal to track her down
By Sam Wildman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST
Police have launched an appeal to find a Corby woman who failed to turn up at court.
Today (April 24) officers released an image of Linda Strain, who was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on September 5 last year.
The 47-year-old was due to face two charges of theft from shops.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Strain, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”