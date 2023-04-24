News you can trust since 1897
Corby woman wanted after skipping court date

Police have launched an appeal to track her down

By Sam Wildman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

Police have launched an appeal to find a Corby woman who failed to turn up at court.

Today (April 24) officers released an image of Linda Strain, who was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on September 5 last year.

The 47-year-old was due to face two charges of theft from shops.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Strain, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”