Corby woman spat at victim and screamed abuse in street at mother and daughter

Ellessee Crabtree

A 23-year-old from Corby has admitted assault after spitting at her female victim.

Ellessee Crabtree, also known as Elsie, from Dumble Close, appeared before magistrates in Northampton to face three charges last week.

She was accused of going toward an innocent female victim with a glass bottle and spitting at her. She then screamed abuse at the victim's mum and smashed off the wing mirror of her car, causing damage worth £602 during the shameful incident on September 14 last year. Police were called to the scene and she was arrested.

Crabtree admitted one charge of criminal damage and one of assault. She was ordered to pay her first victim compensation of £150 and to give the car owner £350 in compensation. A restraining order bans her from visiting their address for two years.

She was also charged with breaching a community order imposed for a previous incident that happened at the end of 2020. During that incident, she made threatening calls and sent messages to two young female victims.

She was re-sentenced for that offence and ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation requirement. No award was made for costs due to the defendant's means.