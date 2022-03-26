Corby woman prosecuted after dog bit Fineshade Wood walker

A Corby woman has been left with a big bill and ordered to keep a dog under control after it bit a man at Fineshade Wood.

Annabelle Hutchings, 29, was at the popular north Northamptonshire site on August 31 last year when the incident took place at about 3pm.

A German shepherd, named Sky, ran up to a man and bit him on the hand, drawing blood.

Fineshade Wood

Hutchings, of Hobby Drive on Corby's Priors Hall estate, was then charged with being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control, injuring a person.

She pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before magistrates in Northampton.

Magistrates ordered her to pay a total of £1,450 in compensation, a fine of £184, costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.

They also made an order for the dog to be kept under control with strict conditions to protect the public.

The conditions include that the dog must always be on a lead and wearing a muzzle when in a public place, must be secured in a separate room with the door closed before a front door is opened to visitors, and must never be left unsupervised with children or vulnerable people.